Street signs: InvITs see buying interest, SGX volumes see uptick, and more

InvITs see buying interest With the prices of the two listed instruments gaining more than five per cent since March, infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) seem to be witnessing a rise in investor interest. Analysts are bullish on Sterlite Power-led India Grid Trust, in particular, and see prices gaining 15 per cent from current levels.

According to them, the product offers attractive cash yield of up to 14 per cent based on internal rate of return forecast for next fiscal. The yield is benchmarked to 10-year government security, which is currently at 7.85 per cent. Typically, ...