Street signs: July-rebound theory fails, index funds get popular, and more

July-rebound theory fails Before the start of this month, a theory doing the rounds was that investors should build long positions as the markets tend to jump sharply in July from their June lows. In the past 26 years, the benchmark Sensex has jumped an average 12.3 per cent from its June lows to July highs.

Investors who placed bets based on this theory, however, are caught on the wrong foot this year. The Sensex difference between June 2019 lows and July 2019 highs is only 3 per cent, far less than the average 10 per cent of the past 10 years. Most shares have declined in July ...