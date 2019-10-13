Street signs: Nifty may approach 11,700, arbitrage schemes, and more

Nifty may approach 11,700: Analysts The benchmark Nifty is expected to make positive strides, if technical analysts are to be believed. Most analysts say the momentum looks positive with the Nifty forming bullish pattern on weekly charts. The 50-share index on Friday gained 71 points to end at 11,306.

Analysts say if the Nifty manages to cross 11,350-11,400 levels, it could quickly move towards 11,600-11,700. On the downside, the index has support at around 11,200 levels. “We expect the overall trend to remain positive until Diwali,” said an analyst. Institutions eye ...