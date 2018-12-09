Street signs: SAT's new presiding officer, trouble for brokers, and more

SAT to get a presiding officer The Securities and Appellate Tribunal (SAT), a quasi-judicial body that hears appeals pertaining to the securities, insurance and pension market, will soon get a presiding officer, said people with the knowledge. The position has been lying vacant since July when J P Devadhar demitted office.

Sources say the government has identified a recently retired judge from the Allahabad High Court to join the tribunal. Currently, the tribunal has only one member – C G Nair. The absence of a presiding officer and adequate members have resulted in a huge ...