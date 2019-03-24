Street signs: Sebi to trim Reit lot size, Voda Idea rights play, and more

Sebi to trim Reit lot size Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) plans to bring down the minimum lot for trading and IPO application for real estate investment trusts (Reits). Sources say the issue has already been taken up by Sebi’s primary market advisory committee and a discussion is likely soon.

The minimum trading lot could be brought down to Rs 50,000, while minimum IPO application amount could be reduced to Rs 1 lakh. For the just-concluded IPO of Embassy Reit the minimum application size was Rs 2.4 lakh and trading lot is Rs 1.2 lakh. Investment ...