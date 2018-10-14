Street signs: Short covering to spur gains, Escorts stock, and more

The October story Most global markets have had a rough start to the month. However, the remaining part of the month could be good for investors if historical data is anything to go by. An analysis by Morgan Stanley says October is a positive month for risky assets. “It often starts badly, but ends strong.

Between 1998 and 2017, the average return over the first 10 days of October was a negative 0.4 per cent. The rest of the month was 2 per cent,” the brokerage said in a note. Samie Modak Escorts: Investors turn positive After a steady fall of almost 50 per ...