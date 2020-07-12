Street signs: YES Bank SLB activity spurts, Rossari Biotech stock, and more

YES Bank SLB activity spurts YES Bank shares are in demand under the stock lending and borrowing (SLB) scheme ahead of its Rs 15,000-crore follow-on public offering (FPO). On Friday, nearly 9.3 million shares changed hands at Rs 7.7 apiece.

Market players said savvy traders are shorting YES Bank shares, given the steep discount between the current and the FPO prices. Shares of YES Bank on Friday ended at Rs 25.5, nearly double the FPO price. “The stock price will adjust lower, given the huge equity dilution in the FPO. As the stock has been removed from the derivatives segment, ...