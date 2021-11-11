Strong retail, HNI interest in Latent View, IPO subscribed 23x on Day-2

The of Latent View Analytics, a data analytics services company, has garnered 23 times subscription a day before its close. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion of the issue is subscribed 3.5 times, wealthy investor portion 33.3 times and retail quota has already garnered 70 times subscription. The price band for the is Rs 190-197 per share. The comprises Rs 474 crore fresh fund raise and Rs 126 crore offer for shale. “Considering the FY21 adjusted EPS of Rs 4.6 on post issue basis, the company is going to list at a P/E of 42.83 times with a market cap of Rs 3,896 crore while its peer namely Happiest Minds is trading at a P/E of 113,” said a note by Marwadi Financial, which has a ‘subscribe’ rating on the IPO.

