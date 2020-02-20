Coronavirus outbreak: Subdued crude oil prices to help HPCL, other OMCs

Crude oil prices are on a decline as global demand is likely to be impacted by the outbreak of coronavirus in China. In this backdrop, while Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) had cut its outlook for 2020 global oil demand growth by 0.99 million barrels per day (mbpd) a few days back, the International Energy Agency too has lowered its oil demand forecast recently.

Even as demand growth expectations have been lowered, given the fear of losing market share to the US, the OPEC may not consider a production cut, keeping oil prices subdued. Such a scenario is positive ...