Business Standard

Subramanian Swamy alleges differential treatment by market regulator Sebi

Seeks the Sebi chair's intervention and probe in specific cases of violations

Topics
Subramanian Swamy | SEBI | Madhabi Puri Buch

Khushboo Tiwari  |  Mumbai 

Subramaniam Swamy
Subramanian Swamy

Politician and economist Subramanian Swamy has alleged inconsistency in implementing minimum public shareholding (MPS) norms and differential treatment to promoters of certain businesses by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

First Published: Thu, December 08 2022. 21:09 IST

