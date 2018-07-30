Supply of agri products rises as truckers' strike ends, no impact on prices

The supply of saw a sharp increase on Monday across major in western Indian states, including Maharashtra and Gujarat, after truckers’ called off their eight-day strike last week.

For example, onion arrivals in the benchmark Lasalgaon mandi in Maharashtra’s Nashik jumped to 2,050 tonnes from 1,390 tonnes on 25 July, according to latest data.

But the sharp increase in arrivals failed to make any impact on prices. reported a marginal decline of 5.5 per cent, or Rs 60, to trade at Rs 1,050 a quintal (model price) at Lasalgaon.

“Prices of had not risen in the wholesale significantly during the strike period,” said a senior official at Agricultural Produce Committee (APMC), Lasalgaon.

The official said since other factors such as crop damage due to heavy rainfall persist, the sharp supply increase has not impacted prices.

Prices of moved in a narrow range due to stockits’ demands, said Shri Ram Gadhave, President, Vegetables Grower Association of India.





On Monday, the supply of cereals and coarse grains too saw an increase. Traders and stockists increased the supply of wheat by nearly five times to 304 tonnes. The figure stood at 61.5 tonnes on Friday.

With stockists, suppliers and mills having ample supplies, the arrival of sugar in Vashi mandi in Navi Mumbai saw a marginal rise of 1.7 per cent at 61 tonnes in comparison with Friday.

Paddy husk supply jumped by nearly 1,100 per cent to 450 tonnes in Vashi APMC. On Friday, the supply was 25.3 tonnes.

Sorgum (jowar) supply jumped by 336 per cent to 153.6 tonnes from 35.2 tonnes on Friday.

Truckers called an indefinite strike across the country from 20 July to protest the introduction of the e-way bill, exorbitant toll collections at plazas and the inclusion of diesel under the goods and services tax (GST). They also demanded a reduction in levies and permits.

The supply of several agricultural commodities was hit hard during the strike. Truckers called off their stir on Friday after the government's assurance to look into their demands, according to a statement.