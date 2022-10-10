JUST IN
MCX Crude Oil can pullback to Rs 7,700; Natural Gas likely to test Rs 600
Bias negative for MCX Gold below Rs 50,500; Silver faces multiple hurdles
MCX Crude Oil can fall to Rs 5,900; Natural Gas may soon test Rs 500-mark
Analysts see Rupee hitting 85 levels; Fibonacci charts, too, show weakness
Gold may head lower, support seen at Rs 48,900 levels; silver range-bound
With MCX Crude Oil below Rs 7,050, bears likely to reign; charts suggest
MCX Gold can fall sharply if it breaks 100-WMA; Silver needs to win 100-DMA
Bias for MCX Crude Oil still negative; Natural Gas seeks support at 100-DMA
Rs 51,100-level remains a key hurdle for Gold futures; Silver tests 200-DMA
Bias negative for MCX Crude Oil; Natural Gas may slide below Rs 500-mark
You are here: Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Weekly Technical
MARKET LIVE: Sensex down 700pts, Nifty below 17,100; HDFC, IndusInd slip 2%
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Support for Gold moves higher to Rs 50,800; MCX Silver may test Rs 63,900

The MCX Silver futures were seen testing the 200-DMA after a gap of almost six months and could move to Rs 63,900-level in the near term.

Topics
gold silver prices | commodity trading | Commodity derivatives

Rex Cano  |  Mumbai 

markets, stock market, brokers, brokerages, sensex, correction, nifty, shares, growth, profit, economy, gain

The current up move in Gold prices seems more of a pull-back rally within a corrective move. The next few trading sessions is likely to give a clearer picture of future trend, for now the near-term support has moved higher to Rs 50,800. On the other hand, Silver futures were seen testing the 200-DMA after almost six months, above which the commodity could spurt to Rs 63,900-level in the near term.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on gold silver prices

First Published: Mon, October 10 2022. 09:28 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.