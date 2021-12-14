Supriya Lifescience IPO to open on Dec 16; price band at Rs 265-274/share

-
Supriya Lifesciences has priced its initial public offering (IPO) between Rs 265 to Rs 274 per share. The IPO opens on December 16 and closes on December 20.
Bids can be made for a minimum of 54 equity shares and multiples of 54 shares after that.
The Rs 700 crore IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 500 crore.
