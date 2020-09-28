Surya Roshni shares rally 10% on order wins worth Rs 273 crore

Shares of rallied 10 per cent to Rs 212.85 on the BSE on Monday after the company received orders worth Rs 273 crore from state-owned oil & gas companies. The stock was also trading close to its 52-week high of Rs 214, hit on September 21, 2020.

“The company has obtained orders aggregating to Rs 272.86 crore (excluding GST) for the supply of coated API line pipes to GAIL (India) and Indradhanush Gas Grid (IGGL) for North-East gas grid pipe line project,” said in a exchange filing.

IGGL awarded a contract worth Rs 221.29 crore, which is to be executed in 60 weeks. Other contract worth Rs 61.57 crore from GAIL (India), which is to be executed in 8 months, the company said.

Earlier this month, had obtained orders aggregating to Rs 287.45 crore (excluding GST) for the supply of API Grade 3LPE Coated line Pipes to Indian Oil Corporation for LPG pipeline projects and Bharat Gas Resources (BGRL) for CGD.

The stock has outperformed the market by surging 64 per cent in past three months, against 7 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.