Suryoday SFB fixes IPO price band at Rs 303-305 per equity share

on Friday set a price a band of Rs 303-305 a share for its initial share-sale, which will open for public subscription on March 17.

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 250 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to Rs 350 crore by existing shareholders.

The three-day public issue would conclude on March 19 and bidding for anchor investors would be open on March 16.

Those offering shares through OFS include International Finance Corporation, Gaja Capital Fund II, DWM (International) Mauritius, HDFC Holdings, IDFC First Bank, Americorp Ventures, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance and Gaja Capital India AIF Trust.