Suryoday SFB fixes IPO price band at Rs 303-305 per equity share

-
ALSO READ
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank files draft papers for Rs 1,350-crore offering
Equitas Small Finance Bank fixes IPO price band at Rs 32-33 an equity share
Ujjivan, Equitas small finance banks turn tricky bet amid mounting NPA woes
Equitas SFB revises offer size for proposed initial public offering
Equitas Small Finance Bank submits draft papers for Rs 280-crore IPO
-
Suryoday Small Finance Bank on Friday set a price a band of Rs 303-305 a share for its initial share-sale, which will open for public subscription on March 17.
The IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 250 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to Rs 350 crore by existing shareholders.
The three-day public issue would conclude on March 19 and bidding for anchor investors would be open on March 16.
Those offering shares through OFS include International Finance Corporation, Gaja Capital Fund II, DWM (International) Mauritius, HDFC Holdings, IDFC First Bank, Americorp Ventures, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance and Gaja Capital India AIF Trust.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU