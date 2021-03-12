JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » IPOS » News

Anupam Rasayan India IPO fully subscribed on first day of the issue
Business Standard

Suryoday SFB fixes IPO price band at Rs 303-305 per equity share

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 250 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to Rs 350 crore by existing shareholders

Topics
Suryoday Small Finance Bank | Small Finance Banks | initial public offerings IPOs

Press Trust of India 

IPO
The three-day public issue would conclude on March 19 and bidding for anchor investors would be open on March 16

Suryoday Small Finance Bank on Friday set a price a band of Rs 303-305 a share for its initial share-sale, which will open for public subscription on March 17.

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 250 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to Rs 350 crore by existing shareholders.

The three-day public issue would conclude on March 19 and bidding for anchor investors would be open on March 16.

Those offering shares through OFS include International Finance Corporation, Gaja Capital Fund II, DWM (International) Mauritius, HDFC Holdings, IDFC First Bank, Americorp Ventures, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance and Gaja Capital India AIF Trust.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, March 12 2021. 22:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.