Tata Group's market capitalisation zooms past Rs 17 trillion-mark

Va­lued at over Rs 17 trillion ($232 bn), their combined worth has increased about 47 per cent since the start of last year

While Reliance Industries is India’s largest firm by market capitalisation, the Tata Group holds sway as the biggest conglomerate. The 153-year-old behemoth has 29 listed entities, and is involved in businesses ranging from tea to technology.

Va­lued at over Rs 17 trillion ($232 bn), their combined worth has increased about 47 per cent since the start of last year.


“The inherent reasons driving this grow­th are professional management, a far better capital allocation, with a strong effort by group companies to reduce debt and greater accoun­tability for the top managers,” says Amit Khurana, head of equities at Dolat Capital Market.

First Published: Wed, March 10 2021. 01:55 IST

