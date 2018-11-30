Tata Motors, Repco Home, JSW Energy among top stocks to track

The macroeconomic data (GDP, fiscal deficit and core sector growth), rupee movement against the dollar and crude oil prices are among the key factors that markets are likely to take cues from. That apart, investors will closely watch the meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires this weekend.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus in today's session -

Tata Motors: The auto major's flagship company Jaguar Land Rover will reduce the workforce at its plant in Wolverhampton, central England, by about 500 in a temporary move, it said on Thursday. “The external environment remains challenging and the company is taking decisive actions to achieve the necessary operational efficiencies to safeguard long-term success,” it added in a statement.



Repco Home: Ace investor Mohnish Pabrai's Pabrai Investment Fund IV LP sold atotal of 0.948 shares on Thursday, data showed. On BSE, 0.385 million shares were sold at Rs 335.59 apiece while on NSE the fund sold 0.563 million shares at Rs 336.15.



Bulk deal data showed that East Bridge Capital Master Fund I bought 0.399 million shares on NSE at Rs 706.41 apiece on NSE.

Vodafone Idea: The telecom company on Thursday said it has demerged its fibre infrastructure business by transferring such assets to a wholly-owned unit, Vodafone Towers (VTL). That apart, CRISIL has downgraded the rating of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of Rs 60 billion and has re-affirmed its rating on commercial paper of Rs 20 billion of erstwhile Vodafone Mobile Services.

JSW Energy, Monnet Ispat: Billionaire Sajjan Jindal’s JSW Energy has submitted a bid for Monnet Power, which was referred to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) after it defaulted on Rs 55 billion debt. Adani Power, which submitted an expression of interest earlier, has decided to stay out of the race.

Asian Oilfield Services: The company has received a Letter of Award of Contract from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation for 'Hiring of Services for 2D Seismic Data Acquisition in un-appraised on land areas of Sedimentary Basins of India Sector 11A (Himalayan Foreland area) valued at Rs 2.76 billion.

HUL: The FMCG major has clarified on news 'Unilever nears deal to add Horlicks to its mix' that company is evaluating proposals for merger and acquisition and due to confidentiality it will not be correct to provide any further detail at this stage.