Tata Motors Q1 loss may widen to Rs 1,753 cr; revenue may dip QoQ: Analysts

Tata Motors Q1 results preview: The likely subdued performance would be led by chip shortage woes at UK subsidiary JLR, cost input pressures, and negative operating leverage, said analysts.

Harshita Singh  |  New Delhi 

Passenger vehicle giant Tata Motors’ consolidated net loss is likely to widen to Rs 1,752.5 crores in the April-June quarter (Q1FY23) from Rs 1,033 crores in Q4FY22, according to an average of five estimates compiled by Business Standard.

First Published: Tue, July 26 2022. 12:56 IST

