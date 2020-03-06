Tata Motors skids 10% as China sales slip 85% in Feb; stk down 37% in 1 mth

Shares of slipped 10 per cent intra-day to Rs 112.95 on the BSE on Friday after the company said the reduction in China sales owing to the outbreak of coronavirus, is expected to reduce Jaguar Land Rover's (JLR) full-year EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) margin by about 1 per cent.

It, however, added free cashflow in Q4 is still expected to be modestly positive. The has significantly impacted China sales with February retails down around 85 per cent year on year, it said.

The stock of the Tata Group automobile's major was trading at its lowest level since October 3, 2019. In the past one month, the stock has underperformed the market by falling 37 per cent, as against a 9 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex.

"About 20 per cent dealers were open in the first half of February, which has now improved to over 80 per cent. Although, most of them are still operating with reduced staffing and facilities. JLR expects this to improve over the course of March. Retail sales, however, are expected to recover more gradually. The spread of the virus to other such as South Korea, Japan, and Italy will also impact sales in those markets," added.

Jaguar Land Rover, part of Tata Motors, is Britain’s largest automotive manufacturer which designs, manufactures and sells some of the world’s best-known premium cars.

For Tata Motors' domestic business, Q4 performance was already planned to be significantly impacted due to the switchover from BSIV to BSVI and the shortage of parts is likely to have some additional impact on specific BS VI models which is expected to be secured in the coming months. expects to end the quarter with positive free cash flow.

At 02:16 pm, the stock was trading 9 per cent lower at Rs 114 on the BSE, as compared to a 2.4 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 71 million shares changed have hands on the counter on the NSE and BSE so far.