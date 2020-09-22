Tech firm CAMS' IPO subscribed 1.93 times on second day of bidding

-
ALSO READ
CAMS IPO subscribed 82% on day 1, retail investor portion fully subscribed
CAMS, Chemcon Specialty Chemicals IPOs to hit market on September 21
CAMS IPO opens today: Four reasons why analysts suggest subscribing to it
CAMS IPO is a good opportunity for long-term investors, say experts
September may see end of one-month IPO drought with five hitting the market
-
The initial public offer of Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) was subscribed 1.93 times on the second day of bidding on Tuesday.
The IPO of Warburg Pincus-backed CAMS received bids for 2,47,77,912 shares against the offer size of 1,28,27,370 shares.
Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 83 per cent, non-institutional investors, 1.22 times, and retail individual investors 2.91 times.
The initial public offer is of up to over 1.82 crore shares and is in the price range of Rs 1,229-1,230 per share.CAMS had raised a little over Rs 666 crore from anchor investors. The company will raise Rs 2,242 crore at the upper end of the price band.
The public offer of CAMS, which acts as a registrar and transfer agent (RTA) for mutual funds, will close for subscription on Wednesday.
CAMS is a technology-driven financial infrastructure and services provider to mutual funds and other financial institutions.
Headquartered in Chennai, the company is co-owned by NSE Investments, Warburg Pincus, Faering Capital ACSYS Investments and HDFC Group.
Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, HDFC Bank, ICICI Securities, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities are the managers to the offer.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU