Tech stocks power Sensex, Nifty shares to record highs; Wipro rises 2.5%

The benchmarks closed at record highs on Thursday, boosted by technology stocks, as investors awaited key earnings reports after IT major Infosys lifted its annual revenue outlook.

The ended 0.44 per cent higher at 15,924.2 and the rose 0.48 per cent to 53,158.85. Both indices have gained more than 1 per cent so far this week.

The Sensex’s previous record closing of 53,055 was on July 7.

Infosys closed 0.3 per cent higher after posting strong earnings and raising its forecast on the back of a pandemic-driven expansion in digital offerings by businesses globally.

Wipro and Larsen & Toubro Infotech advanced 2.5 per cent and 4.9 per cent, respectively, ahead of their quarterly results after market close. Shares of L&T Technology Services soared 19.1 per cent amid buying in small and mid-sized IT stocks.

L&T Infotech’s and L&T Tech’s parent and 50 component Larsen & Toubro climbed 4.2 per cent. The IT index firmed 1.3 per cent, taking its yearly gains to 22.54 per cent.

“Indian indices extended its gains to all-time high supported by positive Asian market and rally in realty, IT, financials and metals stocks, in anticipation of robust Q1 earnings and recovery in demand. Asian were positive as China reported better than forecasted economic data and the global market was boosted by the accommodative stance in the Fed official’s statement, reducing the risk of change in rates,” said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.

Hinduja Global Solutions rose 5 per cent following a report that Baring Private Equity Asia was set to pick up a controlling stake in its healthcare outsourcing division.

Dilip Buildcon was down 3.9 per cent after the highways authority temporarily banned the construction firm from participating in any bids, pending the outcome of an investigation into an accident at its project site.

RBL Bank ended 1.7 per cent lower after it said a regulatory ban on Mastercard would impact credit card issuances. The bank said it signed a deal with Visa for its credit cards to navigate the Mastercard ban.

Investor sentiment was also upbeat after US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell soothed worries over inflation overnight, pushing Asian shares higher.

“As global investors digest inflation data and the Fed commentary, domestic bulls were seen betting on economic recovery as IT stocks continue to power the indices to new highs. seemed in no mood to oblige investors waiting on the sidelines for a correction,” said S Ranganathan, head of research at LKP Securities.