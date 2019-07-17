Technical calls by Religare Broking: Buy Dr Reddy Labs, Titan Company

-
ALSO READ
Top stock calls by Religare Broking: Buy Engineers India, Power Grid Corp
Technical calls by Religare Broking: Buy L&T, Sell Canara Bank Futures
Technical calls by Religare Broking: Buy Voltas, Sell Biocon June Futures
Technical calls by Religare Broking: Buy Reliance Industries, Dabur India
Technical calls by Religare Broking: Buy Pidilite Industries, sell BPCL
-
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
Recommendation: Buy
Last Close: Rs 2,676.50
Initiation range: Rs 2,650-2,660
Target: Rs 2,750
Stop loss: Rs 2,610
The stock has been consolidating within a range for last two months or so while hovering around the support zone of moving averages ribbon on multiple time frames. Indications are now in the favour of a breakout in the near future. We advise initiating fresh longs as per the given levels.
Titan Company
Recommendation: Buy
Last Close: Rs 1,114.75
Initiation range: Rs 1,100-1,110
Target: Rs 1,170
Stop loss: Rs 1,075
It has witnessed sharp decline from its record high and is currently trading around the support zone of 200 EMA on the daily chart. Existence of strong support around 1,075 combined with oversold positions is pointing towards sharp rebound in near future. We advise accumulating in the given range.
Bank of Baroda
Recommendation: Sell July Futures
Last Close: Rs 124.60
Initiation range: Rs 124-125
Target: Rs 117
Stop loss: Rs 128
Like most PSU banking counters, Bank of Baroda has been struggling for quite a some time now and there’s no sign of reversal yet. Recently, it has witnessed marginal bounce, offering fresh shorting opportunity. We advise creating in the mentioned zone.
IndusInd Bank
Recommendation- Sell July Futures
Last Close: Rs 1,482
Initiation range: Rs 1,485-1,495
Target: Rs 1,400
Stop loss: Rs 1,540
The bank has been consolidating in a broader range with a bias on the negative side. It has failed to sustain above the resistance zone of multiple moving averages, around 1560, recently and is drifting lower. All indications are in the favor of further slide ahead.
Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions is one or all of the above mentioned stocks
Disclaimer: http://www.religareonline.com/disclaimer
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU