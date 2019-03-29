JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Commodity outlook by Tradebulls Securities: Buy lead, copper
Business Standard

The Palladium 'bubble has burst' with biggest price drop in 9 years

The sell-off comes after hedge funds cut bullish bets and some analysts warned of a growing potential for a price correction. A strong dollar added to headwinds

David Caleb Mutua & Rupert Rowling | Bloomberg 

DIIs, Stock markets. Photo: iStock

Palladium fell for a third day, heading for the biggest drop in almost nine years and fueling concern that the metal’s multi-month rally has run out of steam.

The commodity used in pollution-reducing auto catalysts, which surged to a record last week on the outlook for tightening supplies, fell as signs of slowing economic growth sparked demand worries. The sell-off comes after hedge funds cut bullish bets and some analysts warned of a growing potential for a price correction. A strong dollar added to headwinds.

While it’s difficult to speculate on what triggered the sharp drop, “I think that the bubble has burst,” said Georgette Boele, senior FX and precious metals analyst at ABN Amro Bank NV.Palladium is finally feeling some gravity.”

The Palladium 'bubble has burst' with biggest price drop in 9 years
First Published: Fri, March 29 2019. 08:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements