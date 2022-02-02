This Rekha Jhunjhunwala-owned realty stock has zoomed 108% in five weeks

-
ALSO READ
This Jhunjhunwala-owned hotel stock has rallied 32% so far in September
Paytm, Star Health IPOs show retail investors' psyche: Analysts
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, BofA buy Rs 225-crore Zee Entertainment shares
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air unveils its brand identity
This Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-owned stock hits record high; up 30% in 3-weeks
-
Shares of D B Realty were locked in the upper circuit of 5 per cent at Rs 91.55, which is also its 52-week high on the BSE in Wednesday’s trade, ahead of its board meeting tomorrow to consider a fund raising plan. At 01:22 pm, a total of around 200,000 shares had changed hands and there were pending buy orders for 2.9 million shares on the NSE and BSE.
The stock of the real estate company has more-than-doubled (up 108 per cent) in the past five weeks from the level of Rs 44 on December 29, 2021. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 3 per cent during the same period. The stock had hit an all-time high of Rs 540 on March 31, 2020. It touched a record low of Rs 3.61 on April 22, 2020.
Ace Investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s wife Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held 5 million or 2.06 per cent stake in D B Realy as on December 31, 2021, the shareholding pattern data shows.
D B Realty on Monday, January 31, 2022 said that the board of directors of the company is scheduled on Thursday, February 3, 2022 to discuss and consider the proposal for raising of funds by way of private placement / preferential issue of convertible warrants/ equity shares / other equity linked securities.
On January 4, 2022, the board of directors of D B Realty had approved raising of funds through a issue of 130.5 million warrants convertible into equivalent number of equity shares of the face value of Rs 10 each to promoters /promoter group and non – promoter investor on a preferential basis. The company convened Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") today i.e. Wednesday, February 2, 2022.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU