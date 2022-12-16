JUST IN
Three-fold growth in index fund AUM in 2022, ETF assets cross Rs 5 trn

Index fund growth led by debt schemes, with fund houses launching target maturity funds this year

Topics
Index Funds | Mutual Funds | ETF funds

Abhishek Kumar  |  Mumbai 

REITs, InvITs, AIFs and MFs all operate within a trust structure, with a few common entities such as sponsors, trustees, the asset management company and the asset manager.

Passive funds defied market slowdown and poor debt fund outlook to rise briskly in 2022. The assets under management (AUM) of passive funds increased 41 per cent to Rs 6.5 trillion by November, as the overall AUM of the industry grew just 7 per cent in the eleven-month period.

First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 14:36 IST

