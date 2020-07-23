Three white soldiers can help you make money in the stock market

In stock market trading, "three white soldiers" is a candlestick pattern that indicates a reversal in the downtrend. It consists of three continuous green candles with a strong close. Every next candle closes above the previous green candle high, signifying a likely change in the sentiment.

On the charts, such a scenario reveals bulls getting aggressive with every weakness being bought into. Though the trading volume plays a crucial role in building and defining a trend, the volume structure may be kept aside if the strength in price is visible. This pattern is viewed as an ...