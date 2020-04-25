JUST IN
Trump urged to suspend H1B, other visas after 26 mn Americans lose jobs
Govt had Rs 1.35-trn outstanding loans from RBI in week to April 17

The central government had Rs 1.11 trillion in outstanding loans in the previous week, according to the RBI's weekly statistical supplement.

RBI
State governments had loans worth Rs 828 crore from the RBI in the week ended April 17, compared with Rs 362 crore in the previous week.

The central government had Rs 1.35 trillion in outstanding loans with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under ways and means advances in the week ended April 17, the central bank said on Friday.

The central government had Rs 1.11 trillion in outstanding loans in the previous week, according to the RBI’s weekly statistical supplement.

State governments had loans worth Rs 828 crore from the RBI in the week ended April 17, compared with Rs 362 crore in the previous week.
