Govt had Rs 1.35-trn outstanding loans from RBI in week to April 17

-
ALSO READ
CRR-exempt loans: Deduction only on incremental lending, clarifies RBI
RBI asks banks to continue with incentives on crop loans, govt to foot bill
Banks' loans rise over 7% in two weeks to January 31: RBI report
RBI extends priority sector classification for bank loans to NBFCs
To develop secondary market for corporate loans RBI to facilitate SRB
-
The central government had Rs 1.35 trillion in outstanding loans with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under ways and means advances in the week ended April 17, the central bank said on Friday.
The central government had Rs 1.11 trillion in outstanding loans in the previous week, according to the RBI’s weekly statistical supplement.
State governments had loans worth Rs 828 crore from the RBI in the week ended April 17, compared with Rs 362 crore in the previous week.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU