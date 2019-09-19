Tiger Global picks up 31.1% stake in Tata-backed RKSV Securities

Investment firm Tiger Global has picked up 31.1 per cent stake in Upstox, a discount brokerage, run by RKSV Securities India, whose shareholders include Ratan Tata. Internet Fund V Pte Ltd, a Tiger Global vehicle, invested Rs 178.47 crore to acquire 5,07,884 preference shares in the firm. Ratan Naval Tata held 1.33 per cent stake in the firm at the beginning of the year.

Kalaari Capital Partners III held 15.21 per cent stake, according to company filings reviewed by Business Standard. GVK Davix Technologies held 2.54 per cent stake. A discount brokerage offers low-cost execution ...