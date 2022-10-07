Titan sizzles 6%, nears record high on healthy sales growth in Q2FY23

-
ALSO READ
Titan Company extends rally, surges 8% on robust sales in June quarter
Titan hits over 4-month high on expansion plan; stock zooms 11% in 1 month
Consumer durables market hit as containers pile-up at Shanghai port
Pile-up at Shanghai port to affect supply of home appliances in India
Titan revenue up 199% to Rs 8,975 cr on the back of strong festive demand
-
Shares of Titan Company rallied 6 per cent to Rs 2,744.30 on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade after the Tata Group firm said its witnessed healthy double-digit growth across most businesses with overall sales growing 18 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in September quarter (Q2FY23). The stock was trading close to its record high level of Rs 2,767.65, which it touched on March 21, 2022.
The company said the outlook for festive season (from Navratri in end Sep'22) continues to be optimistic and is visible in positive consumer sentiment across categories. Retail network continued the pace of expansion adding 105 stores (net) for the quarter, Titan said.
The company’s jewellery division grew 18 per cent YoY on a high base of Q2FY22 that had elements of pent-up demand and spillover purchases of a Covid disrupted Q 1 FY22. Gold jewellery (plain) clocked low double digit growth whereas studded sales were higher than the overall division driven by good activations and better contribution from high value purchases.
Watches division also continued its healthy trajectory with topline growth of 20 per cent (three-year CAGR: 5%). CaratLane (72 per cent owned subsidiary), continues to scale up rapidly with sales growth of 56 per cent YoY.
Titan has clocked robust growth in H1FY23. As per ICICI Securities estimates, the brokerage firm said it expect Titan to exit with more than 30 per cent YoY revenue growth in FY23E (driven by jewellery segment).
Over a long term, the company aspires to grow jewellery revenues by 2.5x by FY27 (implied CAGR: 20 per cent from FY22 base). Titan’s new growth engine CaratLane has already clocked around Rs 1,000 crore sales in H1FY23 (FY22: Rs 1250 crore) and is on track to achieve Rs 2000+ crore sales in FY23. We expect gross margins to improve in Q2FY23 as studded sales were higher than the overall division driven by good activations and better contribution from high value purchases, ICICI Securities said in a note.
According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services, the earnings growth visibility for Titan remains strong. It has compounded earnings by around 20 per cent for an elongated period of time. In the Jewelry industry, which is organizing at a rapid space, it is clearly at the vanguard in terms of growth among organized players. Its runway for growth is long, with a market share of around 6 per cent. Unlike other high-growth categories, the competitive intensity from organized and unorganized peers in Jewelry is considerably weaker. The structural investment case for Titan is intact, the brokerage firm said.
Technical View
The stock in the recent past was seen struggling below the 20-DMA (Daily Moving Average) as the broader market corrected. However, the overall trend for the stock remains positive, as the price-to-moving averages action is favourable on the daily chart.
Going ahead, the stock needs to sustain above the 20-DMA at Rs 2,638, for further up move. On the upside, the stock has near resistance at Rs 2,745, above which the stock can spurt to Rs 2,800-level.
Among the key momentum oscillators, the DI (Directional Index) and Slow Stochastic are in favour of the bulls. The MACD too is above the zero line, and is likely to attempt a positive crossover.
(With inputs from Rex Cano)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, October 07 2022. 09:37 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU