JUST IN
HFCL, Qualcomm partner for 5G outdoor small cell product development
Majority of Mercedes-Benz models in India to be EVs by 2030: CEO Schwenk
E-commerce sector expected to create 500,000 jobs by Diwali: Report
Dabur says consolidated revenue in Q2 likely to grow in mid-single digit
Karnataka HC declines relief to Xiaomi over Rs 5,551-cr asset freeze
Asteria Aerospace gets DGCA's micro category drone certification
RBI directs credit information companies to appoint internal ombudsman
Nykaa, Dubai's Apparel Group forge GCC alliance to build multi-beauty brand
SpiceJet shares settle 9% higher on report of likely Rs 1,000-cr govt loan
Future Retail insolvency: EoI invited from prospective buyers by Oct 20
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Maiden Pharma's cough syrups, under WHO scanner, not sold in India: Sources
Business Standard

Titan sees 18% sales growth in September quarter; adds 105 new stores

Tata group firm Titan on Thursday said its overall sales grew 18 per cent year-on-year in the September quarter

Topics
Titan | sales

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Titan, Titan watch, titan jewellery, Titan q2
Titan Showroom

Tata group firm Titan on Thursday said its overall sales grew 18 per cent year-on-year in the September quarter.

The company, which operates in the segments as Jewellery, Watches & Wearables, and EyeCare has witnessed "healthy double-digit growth across most businesses," according to a quarterly update.

Titan added 105 stores in its retail network in the second quarter of the current fiscal.

"The company witnessed healthy double-digit growth across most businesses with overall sales growing 18 per cent YoY," Titan said.

About the outlook for the festive season, the company said it continues to be "optimistic and is visible in positive consumer sentiment" across categories.

During the September quarter, Titan's jewellery division, which contributes around 85 per cent of its revenue, grew "18 per cent YoY on a high base of Q2FY22 that had elements of pent-up demand and spillover purchases of a Covid-disrupted Q1 FY22".

The product-mix in the jewellery division improved compared to last year but continued to be below pre-pandemic levels.

" Walk-ins grew in low double digits YoY with steady buyer conversions," the company said.

The Watches & Wearables division grew 20 per cent clocking its highest quarterly revenue.

In the Eyecare segment, its Titan Eye+ stores saw healthy double-digit growth. However, the same was offset by lower YoY sales across Trade & Distribution channel, leading to an overall 7 per cent growth for the division.

Titan''s Fragrances & Fashion Accessories grew 34 per cent YoY, driven by 37 per cent growth in Fragrances and 29 per cent growth in Fashion Accessories.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Titan

First Published: Thu, October 06 2022. 20:47 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.