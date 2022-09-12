Tata Neu onboarding Titan by Diwali; Tata Motors and Air India next

Close to six months since the launch of Neu, the super application (app) from Sons Group is all set for a revamp. The highlights include a reimagined rewards programme or NeuPass, a more seamless user experience by increasing the digital maturity of brands, adding more brands to the platform, and hiring category leaders to drive the next phase of growth.

