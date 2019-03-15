JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Daily Stockwatch

Chinese cuisine brand Hong's Kitchen foray adds spice to Jubilant's menu
Business Standard

Today's picks: From Asian Paints to Coal India, hot stocks to buy on Friday

Nifty, Bank Nifty, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel and Coal India

Devangshu Datta 

Representative image
Representative image

Nifty

Current 11,343 (fut: 11,387)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 11,295.

Stop-short positions at 11,475.

Big moves could go till 11,250, 11,500.

A long Mar 20, 11,300p (42), short 11,200p (21) could gain 10-15 if the 11,300 level is tested

Bank Nifty

Current: 28,923 (fut: 29,024)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 28,850.

Stop-short positions at 29,200.

Big moves could go till 29,400, 28,650.

Trend is bullish but big resistances at 29,100-29,175

Asian Paints

Current price: Rs 1,435

Target price: Rs 1,455

Keep a stop at Rs 1,425 and go long.

Add to the position between Rs 1,445 and Rs 1,450

Book profits at Rs 1,455

Bharti Airtel

Current price: Rs 342

Target price: Rs 337

Keep a stop at Rs 345 and go short

Add to the position between Rs 338 and Rs 339

Book profits at Rs 337

Coal India

Current price: Rs 243

Target price: Rs 239

Keep a stop at Rs 245 and go short.

Add to the position between Rs 240 and Rs 241

Book profits at Rs 239

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
First Published: Fri, March 15 2019. 00:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements