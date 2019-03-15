Today's picks: From Asian Paints to Coal India, hot stocks to buy on Friday

-
Nifty
Current 11,343 (fut: 11,387)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 11,295.
Stop-short positions at 11,475.
Big moves could go till 11,250, 11,500.
A long Mar 20, 11,300p (42), short 11,200p (21) could gain 10-15 if the 11,300 level is tested
Bank Nifty
Current: 28,923 (fut: 29,024)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 28,850.
Stop-short positions at 29,200.
Big moves could go till 29,400, 28,650.
Trend is bullish but big resistances at 29,100-29,175
Asian Paints
Current price: Rs 1,435
Target price: Rs 1,455
Keep a stop at Rs 1,425 and go long.
Add to the position between Rs 1,445 and Rs 1,450
Book profits at Rs 1,455
Bharti Airtel
Current price: Rs 342
Target price: Rs 337
Keep a stop at Rs 345 and go short
Add to the position between Rs 338 and Rs 339
Book profits at Rs 337
Coal India
Current price: Rs 243
Target price: Rs 239
Keep a stop at Rs 245 and go short.
Add to the position between Rs 240 and Rs 241
Book profits at Rs 239
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
