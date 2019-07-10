Today's picks: From Gail to L&T, hot stocks to watch on Wednesday

-
Nifty
Current: 11,555 (fut: 11,550),
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 11,470. Stop-short positions at 11,625. Big moves could go till 11,700, 11,400. A long July 18, 11500p (65), short 11400p (39) could
gain 10-15 if the index tests 11500
Nifty Bank
Current: 30,570 (fut: 30,645),
Target: NA
Stop-long at 30,500. Stop-short at 30,800. Big moves could go till 30,300, 31,000. Trend may stay negative
despite likely short-covering
Maruti Suzuki
Current: 5,945
Target: 5,850
Keep a stop at 6,000 and go short. Add to the position between 5,870-5,890. Book profits at 5,850
Gail
Current: 147
Target: 143
Keep a stop at 149 and go short. Add to the position
between 144-145. Book
profits at 143
Larsen & Toubro
Current: 1,526
Target: 1,550
Keep a stop at 1,510 and go long. Add to the position between 1,540-1,545. Book profits at 1,550
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session,
unless otherwise stated
