Mid- and small-cap stock indices not yet out of the woods, say analysts
Today's picks: From Gail to L&T, hot stocks to watch on Wednesday

Nifty

Current: 11,555 (fut: 11,550),

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 11,470. Stop-short positions at 11,625. Big moves could go till 11,700, 11,400. A long July 18, 11500p (65), short 11400p (39) could

gain 10-15 if the index tests 11500

Nifty Bank

Current: 30,570 (fut: 30,645),

Target: NA

Stop-long at 30,500. Stop-short at 30,800. Big moves could go till 30,300, 31,000. Trend may stay negative

despite likely short-covering

Maruti Suzuki

Current: 5,945

Target: 5,850

Keep a stop at 6,000 and go short. Add to the position between 5,870-5,890. Book profits at 5,850

Gail

Current: 147

Target: 143

Keep a stop at 149 and go short. Add to the position

between 144-145. Book

profits at 143

Larsen & Toubro

Current: 1,526

Target: 1,550

Keep a stop at 1,510 and go long. Add to the position between 1,540-1,545. Book profits at 1,550

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session,

unless otherwise stated
First Published: Wed, July 10 2019. 00:55 IST

