Today's picks: From Grasim to Infosys, hot stocks to watch on Tuesday

Nifty
Current: 11,189 (fut: 11,225)
Target: NA
Stop long positions at 11,125 . Stop short positions at 11,300. Big moves could go till 11,350, 11,050. A long Aug 8, 11,100p (54), short 11,000p (30) could gain 10-15 if the index tests 11,100
Bank Nifty
Current: 29,296 (fut: 29,381)
Target: NA
Stop long positions at 29,225. Stop short positions at 29,525. Big moves could go till 29,700, 29,050. Trend remains negative.
Grasim
Current: Rs 796
Target: Rs 782
Keep a stop at 802 and go short. Add to the position between 785 and 788. Book profits at 782.
Coal India
Current: Rs 205.6
Target: Rs 201
Keep a stop at 208 and go short. Add to the position between 202-203. Book profits at 201.
Infosys
Current: Rs 792
Target: Rs 805
Keep a stop at 785 and go long. Add to the position between 800-803. Book profits at 805.
