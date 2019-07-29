Today's picks: From Grasim to Infosys, hot stocks to watch on Tuesday

Nifty



Current: 11,189 (fut: 11,225)

Target: NA

Stop long positions at 11,125 . Stop short positions at 11,300. Big moves could go till 11,350, 11,050. A long Aug 8, 11,100p (54), short 11,000p (30) could gain 10-15 if the index tests 11,100

Bank Nifty



Current: 29,296 (fut: 29,381)

Target: NA

Stop long positions at 29,225. Stop short positions at 29,525. Big moves could go till 29,700, 29,050. Trend remains negative.

Grasim



Current: Rs 796

Target: Rs 782

Keep a stop at 802 and go short. Add to the position between 785 and 788. Book profits at 782.

Coal India



Current: Rs 205.6

Target: Rs 201

Keep a stop at 208 and go short. Add to the position between 202-203. Book profits at 201.

Infosys



Current: Rs 792

Target: Rs 805

Keep a stop at 785 and go long. Add to the position between 800-803. Book profits at 805.