Today's picks: From HCL Tech to Hindalco, hot stocks to watch on Friday

Nifty
Current: 11,313 (11,362)
Stop-long positions at 11,275. Stop-short positions at 11,425. Big moves could go till 11,500, 11,200. A long Oct 10, 11,200p (59), short 11,100p (37) could gain 20-25 if the index tests 11,200.
Bank Nifty
Current: 28,418 (fut: 28,580)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 28,375. Stop short positions at 28,800. Big moves could go till 29,075, 28,200. Excess volatility likely due to Monetary Policy Review. Trend continues to look negative.
HCL Tech
Current: Rs 1,077
Target: Rs 1,095
Keep a stop at 1,068 and go long. Add to the position between 1,088 and 1,093. Book profits at 1,095.
Coal India
Current: Rs 187
Target: Rs 183
Keep a stop at 189 and go short. Add to the position between 184 abd 185. Book profits at 183.
Hindalco
Current: Rs 182.5
Target: Rs 178
Keep a stop at 184.5 and go short. Add to the position between 179 and 180. Book profits at 178.
