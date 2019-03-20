Today's picks: From Hero to HCL, hot stocks to buy on Wednesday

-
-
Current: 11,532 (fut: 11,578)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 11,475.
Stop-short positions at 11,665.
Big moves could go till 11,700, 11,425.
A long 11,700c (38), short 11,800p (17) could gain 10-15 if the index moves till 11,625.
Bank Nifty
Current: 29,768 (futures: 29,850)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 29,700 .
Stop-short positions at 30,000.
Big moves could go till 30,200, 29,500.
Trend remains up with the index at an alltime high.
Current price: Rs 2,614
Target price: Rs 2,585
Keep a stop at 2,635 and go short.
Add to the position between 2,590 and 2,600.
Book profits at 2,585.
Current price: Rs 1,036
Target price: Rs 1,055
Keep a stop at 1,025 and go long.
Add to the position between 1,045 and 1,050.
Book profits at 1,055.
Current price: Rs 243
Target price: Rs 238
Keep a stop at and go 246 and go short.
Add to the position between 239 and 240.
Book profits at 238.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of nextsession, unless otherwise stated
