Today's picks: From Hindalco to GAIL, hot stocks to watch on Thursday

Nifty

Current: 10,729 (fut: 10,712) Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 10,650. Stop-short positions at 10,775. Big moves could go till 10,825, 10,600 but movement likely to be muted on settlement. A short Dec 10900c (122), short Dec 10500p (119) can be sold with intention of buying back on Friday when premiums should be lower.

Bank Nifty

Current: 26,458 (futures: 26,408)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 26,300. Stop-short positions at 26,525. Big moves could go till 26,700, 26,100. Trend is negative but short covering could shore up the index until settlement.

Hindalco

Current price: Rs 216

Target price: Rs 212

Keep a stop at 218 and go short. Add

to the position between 213-214.

Book profits at 212.

GAIL

Current price: Rs 339

Target price: Rs 330

Keep a stop at 342 and go short.

Add to the position between 331-332. Book profits at 330.

Zee Entertainment

Current price: Rs 477

Target price: Rs 485

Keep a stop at 473 and go long.

Add to the position between 480-482. Book profits at 485.





Target prices, projected movements in terms ofnextsession, unless otherwise statedDevangshu Datta