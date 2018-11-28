Today's picks: From Hindalco to GAIL, hot stocks to watch on Thursday

-
Nifty
Current: 10,729 (fut: 10,712) Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 10,650. Stop-short positions at 10,775. Big moves could go till 10,825, 10,600 but movement likely to be muted on settlement. A short Dec 10900c (122), short Dec 10500p (119) can be sold with intention of buying back on Friday when premiums should be lower.
Bank Nifty
Current: 26,458 (futures: 26,408)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 26,300. Stop-short positions at 26,525. Big moves could go till 26,700, 26,100. Trend is negative but short covering could shore up the index until settlement.
Hindalco
Current price: Rs 216
Target price: Rs 212
Keep a stop at 218 and go short. Add
to the position between 213-214.
Book profits at 212.
GAIL
Current price: Rs 339
Target price: Rs 330
Keep a stop at 342 and go short.
Add to the position between 331-332. Book profits at 330.
Zee Entertainment
Current price: Rs 477
Target price: Rs 485
Keep a stop at 473 and go long.
Add to the position between 480-482. Book profits at 485.
Target prices, projected movements in terms ofnextsession, unless otherwise statedDevangshu Datta
