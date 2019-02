Current: 10,806 (fut 10,800)



Target: NA



Stop-long positions at 10,725. Stop-short positions at 10,875. Big moves could go till 10,950, 10,650. Newsflow will be critical but trend may be down. A long march7 10,600p (61) , long 11,000c (31) can be offset with short March7 10,500p (44), short March 7 11,100c (14).

Bank Nifty



Current: 26,797 (fut: 26,799)



Target: NA



Stop-long positions at 26,650. Stop-short positions at 26,950. Big moves could go till 27,150, 26,400. Trend Is down but newsflow may be critical.

Larsen & Toubro



Current price: Rs 1,285



Target price: Rs 1,310



Keep a stop at Rs 1,275 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 1,300 and Rs 1,305. Book profits at Rs 1,310.





Current price: Rs 141



Target price: Rs 136



Keep a stop at Rs 143 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 137 and Rs 138.

Book profits at Rs 136.





Current price: Rs 375



Target price: Rs 381



Keep a stop at Rs 372 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 379 and Rs 380.

Book profits at Rs 381.



Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated