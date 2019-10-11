Today's picks: From TCS to Infosys, hot stocks to watch on Friday

-
Current: 11,234 (fut: 11258)
Target: NA
Stop long positions at 11,170. Stop short positions at 11,330. Big moves could go till 11,100, 11400. A long Oct 17 11,100p (47), short 11,000p (27) could gain 10-15 if the index dips below 11,150.
Bank Nifty
Current: 28,013 (fut: 28,170)
Target: NA
Stop long positions at 28,025. Stop short positions at 28,325. Big moves could go till 28,600, 27,700. Trend could stay negative.
TCS
Current: Rs 2,004
Target: Rs 1,970
Keep a stop at 2,025 and go short. Add to the position between 1,980-1,990. Book profits at 1,970.
Hind Unilever
Current: Rs 1,969
Target: Rs 2,000
Keep a stop at 1,955 and go long. Add to the position between 1,985-1,990. Book profits at 2,000.
Infosys
Current: Rs 783
Target: Rs 770
Keep a stop at 790 and go short. Add to the position between 772-775. Book profits at 770.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
