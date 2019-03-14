Today's picks: From Wipro to Tata Motors, hot stocks to buy on Thursday

-
Nifty
Current 11,342 (fut: 11,372),
Stop-long positions at 11,290. Stop-short positions at 11,450. Big moves could go till 11,225, 11,500. Momentum has slowed. A long March20, 11,200p (34), short 11,100p (19) could gain 10-15 if the index slides till 11,275.
Bank Nifty
Current: 28,884 (fut: 28,950),
Target: NA
Stop long positions at 28,800. Stop short positions at 29,100. Big moves could go till 28,600, 29,300. Trend bullish but there could be profit-booking today.
Wipro
Current price: Rs 258
Target price: Rs 253
Keep a stop at Rs 260 and go short. Add to the position
between Rs 254 and Rs 255.
Book profits at Rs 253.
HDFC
Current price: Rs 1,950
Target price: b
Keep a stop at Rs 1,935 and go long. Add to the position
between Rs 1,965 and Rs 1,972.
Book profits at Rs 1,975.
Tata Motors
Current price: Rs 182
Target price: Rs 177
Keep a stop at Rs 184 and go short. Add to the position
between Rs 178 and Rs 179.
Book profits at Rs 177.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
