Today's picks: From Wipro to Tata Motors, hot stocks to buy on Thursday

Nifty



Current 11,342 (fut: 11,372),



Target:Stop-long positions at 11,290. Stop-short positions at 11,450. Big moves could go till 11,225, 11,500. Momentum has slowed. A long March20, 11,200p (34), short 11,100p (19) could gain 10-15 if the index slides till 11,275.

Bank Nifty



Current: 28,884 (fut: 28,950),

Target: NA

Stop long positions at 28,800. Stop short positions at 29,100. Big moves could go till 28,600, 29,300. Trend bullish but there could be profit-booking today.

Wipro



Current price: Rs 258

Target price: Rs 253

Keep a stop at Rs 260 and go short. Add to the position

between Rs 254 and Rs 255.

Book profits at Rs 253.

HDFC



Current price: Rs 1,950

Target price: b

Keep a stop at Rs 1,935 and go long. Add to the position

between Rs 1,965 and Rs 1,972.

Book profits at Rs 1,975.



Tata Motors



Current price: Rs 182

Target price: Rs 177

Keep a stop at Rs 184 and go short. Add to the position

between Rs 178 and Rs 179.

Book profits at Rs 177.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated