Today's picks: Vedanta to Adani Ports, hot stocks to watch on Thursday

Nifty



Current: 10,600 (fut: 10,626) Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 10,550. Stop-short positions at 10,700. Big moves could go till 10,750, 10,500. A long 10,500p (46), short 10,400p (27) could gain 15-20 if the index drops till 10,500.

Bank Nifty



Current: 26,262 (futures: 26,340)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 26,225. Stop-short positions at 26,375. Big moves could go till 26,700, 26,000. Trend indeterminate. Strong support at 26,050-26,125. Strong resistance at 26,500-26,575.

Vedanta



Current price: Rs 202

Target price: Rs 198

Keep a stop at Rs 204 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 199 and Rs 200. Book profits at Rs 198.

Adani Ports

Current price: Rs 361

Target price: Rs 355

Keep a stop at Rs 364 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 356 and Rs 357. Book profits at Rs 355.

Indian Oil

Current price: Rs 142

Target price: Rs 145

Keep a stop at Rs 140 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 143 and Rs 144. Book profits at Rs 145.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of nextsession, unless otherwise stated