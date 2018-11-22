Today's picks: Vedanta to Adani Ports, hot stocks to watch on Thursday

-
Nifty
Current: 10,600 (fut: 10,626) Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 10,550. Stop-short positions at 10,700. Big moves could go till 10,750, 10,500. A long 10,500p (46), short 10,400p (27) could gain 15-20 if the index drops till 10,500.
Bank Nifty
Current: 26,262 (futures: 26,340)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 26,225. Stop-short positions at 26,375. Big moves could go till 26,700, 26,000. Trend indeterminate. Strong support at 26,050-26,125. Strong resistance at 26,500-26,575.
Vedanta
Current price: Rs 202
Target price: Rs 198
Keep a stop at Rs 204 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 199 and Rs 200. Book profits at Rs 198.
Adani Ports
Current price: Rs 361
Target price: Rs 355
Keep a stop at Rs 364 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 356 and Rs 357. Book profits at Rs 355.
Indian Oil
Current price: Rs 142
Target price: Rs 145
Keep a stop at Rs 140 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 143 and Rs 144. Book profits at Rs 145.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of nextsession, unless otherwise stated
