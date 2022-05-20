Top headlines: FDI at a high for FY22, SC transfers Gyanvapi case

The Reserve Bank of India's board approved the payment of Rs 30,307 cr dividend to the Government of India for FY 21-22. The dividend payment by RBI to the government comes after the economy comes under stress from the ongoing war in Ukraine. has transferred the Gyanvapi civil suit to Varanasi district judge. The apex court on Friday said that looking at the complexities and sensitivity of the issue, it is better for a senior judicial officer to handle the case.



Reserve Bank board approves Rs 30,307 cr dividend payment to govt for FY22



The has approved the payment of Rs 30,307 crore dividend to the government financial year 2021-22, it said on Friday. The dividend payment comes after the economy comes under stress from the war in Ukraine and fears for the world economy. Read more

FDI inflow at all-time high of $83.57 bn in 2021-22



India has recorded the "highest ever" annual FDI (foreign direct investment) inflow of USD 83.57 billion in 2021-22, the commerce and industry ministry said on Friday. In 2020-21, the inflow stood at USD 81.97 billion, it added. Read more

Prudent Corporate is third straight IPO to list at discount, shares dip 10%



Prudent Corporate is the third straight IPO to list at a discount after LIC and Rainbow Children's Medicare. The weak listings are on the back of a selloff in the secondary market. The benchmark Nifty has crashed as much as 8 per cent this month before the latest rebound. Read more

flights stopped by Delhi ATC for non-payment of airport user fees

Multiple aircraft were stopped from operating by Air Traffic Control at the Delhi airport on Friday morning as the airline didn't make the requisite daily payment to Airport Authority of India. Sources said that Air Traffic Control, which is an arm of AAI, was instructed not to give clearance to the airline's aircraft to take-off as the payment was not made. AAI has put on "cash and carry" mode since 2020, due to the airline's inability to clear airport dues. Read more



SC transfers Gyanvapi case to Varanasi, says experienced officer needed



The Friday transferred the civil suit filed by Hindu devotees on Gyanvapi mosque from civil judge (senior division) to district judge, Varanasi saying looking at the complexities and sensitivity of the issue, it is better for a senior judicial officer to handle the case. A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant, and PS Narasimha said that it is not casting any aspersion on the civil judge (senior division) who was earlier dealing with the suit. Read more