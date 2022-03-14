Top headlines: LIC may have to be revalued, Russia-Ukraine to hold talks

The Life Insurance Corporaiton may get its valuation reworked for its Initial Public Offer (IPO) if the listing gets pushed beyong May 2022. and may hold fourth round of peace talks today through online mode. Walk through these headlines in our morning newswrap.

LIC may need to be revalued if the listing is pushed beyond May



The government may have to rework the valuation of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) for its initial public offering (IPO) if the listing is pushed beyond May, an official said. The current embedded value of LIC, pegged at Rs 5.4 trillion as of September 30 and for the six-month period ended September, will have to be re-evaluated if the issue is pushed beyond May 12, as approved by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).







The is working on a consultation paper to devise a domestic regulatory framework on how to deal with cryptoassets and may invite public comments on it in six months' time. "At present, we are engaged in consultation with institutions like the (IMF), World Bank, and the Financial Stability Board (FSB). While a global consensus on the issue may take time, we are working on a consultation paper on cryptoassets to formulate our own views on the matter. Russia, will hold the fourth round of peace talks today, said an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The talks will be held online as Zelenskyy's aide, Mykhailo Podolyak said, "A large number of issues require constant attention. On Monday, March 14, a negotiating session will be held to sum up the preliminary results..." Waves of Russian missiles pounded a military training base near Ukraine's western border with NATO member Poland, killing 35 people, Ukrainian authorities said Sunday. The strike followed Russian threats to target foreign weapon shipments that are helping Ukrainian fighters defend their country against Russia's grinding assault.