Top headlines: LIC may have to be revalued, Russia-Ukraine to hold talks

The Life Insurance Corporaiton may get its valuation reworked for its Initial Public Offer (IPO) if the listing gets pushed beyong May 2022. Russia and Ukraine may hold fourth round of peace talks today through online mode. Walk through these headlines in our morning newswrap.
LIC may need to be revalued if the listing is pushed beyond May
The government may have to rework the valuation of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) for its initial public offering (IPO) if the listing is pushed beyond May, an official said. The current embedded value of LIC, pegged at Rs 5.4 trillion as of September 30 and for the six-month period ended September, will have to be re-evaluated if the issue is pushed beyond May 12, as approved by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). Read more
Russia, Ukraine to hold fourth round of peace talks today
Finance ministry working on consultation paper to deal with cryptoassets
Apple likely to start iPhone 13 production at Foxconn plant from April
