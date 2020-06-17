Top MFs gain larger share of industry's debt pie post-Franklin wind-up

Larger have seen an increase in their share of debt assets, with investors avoiding smaller-sized schemes amid fears of limited liquidity following Franklin Templeton’s move to wind-up six of its schemes.



In April, the share of top-five players expanded by 598 basis points (bps) to 60 per cent. In the same month, (FT MF) announced the wind-up of six of its credit-oriented schemes amid heightened redemption pressures and lack of liquidity in debt



The share of larger players increased even as the debt assets for the industry shrank by 3.6 per cent in April.



“After episode, the investor confidence has been shaken. So, known brands have become more relevant for investors, as long as this psychological impact lasts,” said Joydeep Sen, consultant at Phillip Capital.



In May, the share of larger players increased further by 61.4 per cent.



“Investors are more concerned about safety. We have seen redemptions in credit risk funds and other categories. As investors see some stability coming back, they are re-deploying in fund houses, with better perception of safety,” said Amol Joshi, founder of Plan Rupee Investment Services.



Redemptions have continued in categories such as credit risk funds and medium duration funds, which is another credit-oriented category.



In May, credit risk schemes saw net outflows of Rs 5,173 crore, while medium duration schemes saw net outflows of Rs 1,519.72 crore. Since the beginning of the year, the credit risk category has lost 48 per cent of its asset base, standing at Rs 62,153 crore in May (average monthly assets).



Meanwhile, medium duration schemes lost one-third of its asset base in the same period, standing at Rs 20,566 crore in May.

Experts say institutional and corporate investors are now finding more comfort in larger-sized schemes.



Since the beginning of the year, the debt asset base for industry has shrunk from Rs 12.6 trillion to Rs 11.5 trillion in May (average assets), translating into a dip of 13 per cent.



Experts say investors prefer debt MFs over direct bond exposures as it is easier to exit and redeem investments.



“Investors come into MFs so that they can exit according to their cash flow requirements. Except for triple A-rated papers, liquidity for lower-rated papers has been limited. So, investors want to stick with larger-sized schemes where liquidity is expected to be well-managed,” said Vikram Dalal, founder at Synergee Capital.



He added that investors were also considering fixed income alternatives, given the heightened volatility seen in



In year-to-date, the India Vix -- a volatility gauge of the -- has jumped as much as eight-fold, touching a high of 83.61 in March.



On Wednesday, the 50-share closed in the red, after gaining as much 0.9 per cent during the day’s trade.



Following Franklin Templeton’s announcement in April to wind-up its debt schemes, redemption pressures had escalated. The MF industry had sought liquidity support from the Reserve Bank of India, to allay to concerns of debt MF investors.