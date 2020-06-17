JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

World coronavirus dispatch: Fresh outbreak in Beijing gathering momentum
Business Standard

AirAsia India launches door-to-door baggage pick up service for passengers

This means, if the passenger wants end-to-end service, where baggage is taken from home and then delivered to the address in the destination city, he or she will have to shell out Rs 1,000

Topics
AirAsia | AirAsia India | private airlines

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Airasia
India resumed its scheduled domestic passenger flights on May 25 after a gap of two months amid the coronavirus pandemic

AirAsia India on Wednesday launched a door-to-door baggage service for its passengers, under which luggage would be picked up from a traveller's address in the city of departure and delivered to the place of stay in the destination city.

Termed 'AirAsia FlyPorter', the airline in a release said, "This convenient service starts at an introductory price of Rs 500 for one-way delivery to or from the airport and is available in Bengaluru, New Delhi and Hyderabad as part of the first phase of launch with Mumbai coming shortly as well."

ALSO READ: US-based Freshworks Inc announces strategic partnership with TCS

This means, if the passenger wants end-to-end service, where baggage is taken from home and then delivered to the address in the destination city, he or she will have to shell out Rs 1,000.

While touchless and contactless check-in and boarding has ensured that passengers feel safe while opting for air travel, the FlyPorter service now introduces a more "safe, stringent and hassle-free way to transport your baggage as well", the airline said.

"An industry first, the door to door baggage delivery service entails FlyPorter picking the baggage from the guests' home and delivering at their doorstep," the low-cost carrier said.

ALSO READ: Cost of 1962 war: Stock markets fell 16%, gold price slipped 30%

India resumed its scheduled domestic passenger flights on May 25 after a gap of two months amid the coronavirus pandemic.
First Published: Wed, June 17 2020. 22:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU