Top stock recommendations by Anand Rathi Shares: Buy Adani Ports, Just Dial

-
ALSO READ
Adani Power, RITES: Trading tips by Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher
Three PSU stocks that Nilesh Jain of Anand Rathi is bullish on
Nifty outlook and weekly stock picks by Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities
Biocon, VIP Ind: Trading calls by Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher
Two stocks that Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on
-
BUY ADANI PORTS | TARGET: Rs 790 | STOP LOSS: Rs 678
ADANIPORTS has been in a secular uptrend for quite a long time and has managed to gauge the market volatility. In recent times, it has seen some correction from its lifetime highs and, in the last two days, it witnessed a reversal from the support of its 21 DEMA on the daily chart indicating bullishness in the counter. On the oscillator front, 14 period RSI has also seen a resurgence from the previous swing low and is all set to march northwards in the coming future.
BUY CHOLAFIN | TARGET: Rs 625 | STOP LOSS: Rs 535
CHOLAFIN has witnessed consolidation range breakout on the back of robust trading volumes in the last trading session and has made a fresh lifetime high suggesting inherent strength in the counter. Even the stock is in the cycle of higher highs, higher bottoms and on the oscillator front, has witnessed a golden crossover on the 14-period RSI indicating the bullishness to remain intact for the near future.
BUY JUST DIAL LTD | TARGET: Rs 1,000 | STOP LOSS: Rs 840
JUSTDIAL has re-tested its rising channel breakout and rebounded from the same with a spurt in trading volume indicating inherent strength in the counter. Also on the daily time frame, 21 DEMA has acted as a major support zone supporting the continuation of the ongoing higher highs higher lows formation in the counter followed by the reversal from the mean of its Bollinger band affirming to maintain the bullish stance for the near future.
===============================
Disclaimer: Osho Krishan is senior manager - equity research at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers. Views are personal
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU