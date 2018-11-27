Top trading calls by Anand Rathi: Buy Apollo Hospital and Bajaj Auto

NIFTY: BUY

TARGET: 10,713

STOP LOSS: 10,557

Nifty closed in the positive territory in the last trading session snapping the three days losing streak. The hourly MACD has provided a buy crossover which is a positive sign in the short term. The Index has formed a “Three Black Crows” candlestick pattern on the daily chart which is a bearish reversal pattern, however, post that a minimum of 50 per cent retracement level is expected and it happened so as anticipated. Now, on the upside it can retrace till 78.6 per cent which comes to 10,713 levels and the support on the lower side is pegged at 10,557 levels

APOLLO HOSPITALS: BUY

TARGET: Rs 1,350

STOP LOSS: Rs 1,220

The stock has completed the retest of the falling channel and it has reversed from the lower end. The momentum indicator has come into buy mode again which is also a positive sign in the short term as well as medium term. The minimum target on the upside comes to Rs 1,350; hence we can buy this with a stop loss of Rs 1,220.

IRB INFRA: BUY

TARGET: Rs 154

STOP LOSS: Rs 141

The stock has completed a retest of the breakout of the parallel channel which is a positive sign in the short term. The momentum indicator is also well into buy mode thus supporting the upmove.

BAJAJ AUTO: BUY

TARGET: Rs 2,740

STOP LOSS: Rs 2,600

The stock has completed a zigzag corrective pattern on the daily chart and with that it seems to have completed wave B on the lower side. Wave c on the upside seems to have started with yesterday’s positive close, hence one can buy this for the short term target of Rs 2,740 with a stop loss of Rs 2,600 levels.

