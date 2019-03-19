Top trading calls by Anand Rathi: Buy IDFC First Bank, Pidilite, TVS Motor

NIFTY: BUY

TARGET: 11,620

STOP LOSS: 11,370

has been forming higher tops and higher bottoms with a clear buy crossover in its momentum indicator moving average convergence divergence (MACD). The index has formed a “Doji” candlestick pattern on the daily charts which indicates indecisiveness among the market participants. On the lower side, there exists a support at 11,370, whereas the short-term target comes at 11,620.

IDFC FIRST BANK: BUY

TARGET: Rs 56.80

STOP LOSS: Rs 48.60

The stock has provided a breakout from an inverse head and shoulders pattern which is a bullish reversal pattern. The MACD is well into buy mode as well as the index has provided a breakout with an increase in volumes. It is likely to inch towards the positional target of Rs 56.80, whereas the support is pegged at Rs 48.60.

PIDILITE: BUY

TARGET: Rs 1,275

STOP LOSS: Rs 1,135

The stock has provided a breakout from the falling channel formed in its wave 4 and now wave 5 up seems to have started. The daily as well as weekly momentum indicator has provided a buy crossover and it has started to form higher tops and higher bottoms with increase in volumes.

TVS MOTORS COMPANY: BUY

TARGET: Rs 540

STOP LOSS: Rs 475

The stock has completed 38.2 per cent retracement of the previous five waves rise. The momentum indicator MACD has also provided a clear buy crossover, hence next five wave rise on the upside is expected. Hence, we recommend buying this stock for the target of Rs 540 with a stop loss of Rs 475.

Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.