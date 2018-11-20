Top trading calls by Anand Rathi: Buy Schneider Electric and Bajaj Finance

-
NIFTY: BUY
TARGET: 10,790
STOP LOSS: 10,595
Nifty closed in the positive territory in the last trading session and it seems to be breaking out of the range. The target on the upside comes to 10,790 levels whereas the support on the lower side comes to 10,595 levels. The momentum indicator also supports the up move.
Schneider Electric: BUY
TARGET PRICE: Rs 150
STOP LOSS: Rs 105
The stock has formed an inverse head and shoulder pattern on the daily charts which is a bullish reversal pattern. The momentum indicator has also provided a buy crossover which is again a positive sign for the stock, hence we recommend for the short term target of Rs 150 with a stop loss of Rs 105.
Coromandel International
BUY
TARGET PRICE: Rs 460
STOP LOSS: Rs 415
The stock seems to have completed wave 4 on the daily charts and it has moving higher in an upward sloping parallel channel. The minimum target for wave 5 on the upside comes to Rs 460 and the support on the lower side is pegged at Rs 415.
Bajaj Finance
BUY
TARGET PRICE: Rs 2,550
STOP LOSS: Rs 2,350
The stock has provided a breakout from the falling channel with a clear buy crossover in its momentum indicator MACD. With that the higher top and higher bottom formation continues, so we recommend buying this stock for the target of Rs 2,550 with a stop loss of Rs 2,350.
Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.
