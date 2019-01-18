Top trading calls by Anand Rathi: Buy Tata Global, Biocon

and top by Jay Anand Thakkar, CMT -Assistant Vice President - Equity Research, Anand Rathi Research.

NIFTY: BUY

TARGET: 10960

STOP LOSS: 10840

Nifty has provided a breakout from the symmetrical triangular pattern and it has provided a breakout on the hourly chart as well. The daily, as well as an hourly momentum indicator, is well in the buy mode, hence we recommend buying Nifty for the target of 10960 with a stop loss of 10840.

TATAGLOBAL: BUY

TARGET: Rs 226

STOP LOSS: Rs 212

The stock seems to have completed the right shoulder of the inverse head and shoulders pattern. The momentum indicator is also well into the buy mode.

BIOCON: BUY

TARGET: Rs 685

STOP LOSS: Rs 640

The stock has provided a breakout from the symmetrical triangular pattern which is a bullish reversal pattern. The momentum indicator is also well into the buy mode.

APOLLO HOSPITALS: BUY

TARGET: Rs 1,425

STOP LOSS: Rs 1,300

The stock has provided a breakout from the rising channel and it has been forming higher tops and bottoms on the weekly charts as well. The momentum indicator is also well in the buy mode at all the degrees i.e. daily, weekly and monthly time frame.

Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above